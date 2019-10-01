Greenwich Investment Management Lowered Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position by $2.45 Million; Valuation Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Position in Yamana Gold (AUY) by $1.61 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 1526.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 806,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 859,130 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 52,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 14.29 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 1.02 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 21,354 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 52,800 shares stake. Iowa-based Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.31% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). First Eagle Ltd Com has 1.83M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Pinnacle Ltd Liability owns 316,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.05M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited holds 2.49 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Greenwich Investment Mngmt has 0.42% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 28,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 28,371 shares. 100,810 were reported by Raymond James Finance Advisors. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.28 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 874 shares.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.23 million for 17.39 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 125,672 shares to 388,290 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).