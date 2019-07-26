Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Position by $735,231 as Stock Price Rose; Coca (KO) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Boosted Holding by $42.10 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 131.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 915,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.55 million, up from 697,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 6.44M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 5,636 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Coca-Cola and Hasbro Shareholders Are Smiling, but Harley’s Still Decelerating – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Apple’s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc owns 30,455 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3,018 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 19,225 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 98,502 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.51% or 150,198 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,567 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.94% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 31,088 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank Trust reported 1.83% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 47,927 shares. Tdam Usa has 442,872 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 27,978 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mengis Capital Management stated it has 0.96% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Com stated it has 63,451 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 257,931 shares to 72,691 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,042 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 8,824 shares. Moreover, Bard Assoc Inc has 0.21% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 19,735 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 66,000 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Management holds 168,286 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Hilton Capital Limited Com holds 0.16% or 54,833 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 10,350 shares. Punch & Assoc Invest Mngmt holds 422,637 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Oxbow Ltd Llc reported 281,207 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc accumulated 23,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

More notable recent StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Small Caps And Financials Are On Fire – 2 Small-Cap Financial Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) were released by: News4jax.com and their article: “China strikes back with higher tariffs on US goods – WJXT News4JAX” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.