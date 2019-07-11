Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position; Panagora Asset Management Upped Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 432.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 102,535 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 126,255 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 23,720 last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 272,940 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 63.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 21,940 shares as Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 56,516 shares with $7.97M value, up from 34,576 last quarter. Intl Business Machines Corp now has $125.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 1.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aperio Lc reported 0.31% stake. Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.34% or 428,106 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc accumulated 502,872 shares. California-based Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.92% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.31% or 12,707 shares in its portfolio. M owns 5,893 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Corporation has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,552 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Goelzer Inv Management Inc invested in 0.95% or 70,933 shares. 106,228 are owned by Heritage Corp. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capstone Fincl Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Bellecapital has 0.64% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,163 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) stake by 47,440 shares to 151,293 valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P Global Inc stake by 294,098 shares and now owns 100,656 shares. Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of HTGC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 13.