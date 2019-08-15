Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $1.23 Million; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder American Research & Management Lowered Its Stake by $473,478

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is down 3.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Announces Share Repurchase Program â€“ Up To $25.0 Million Representing Approximately 2.4% of Common Stock Outstanding(1) – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Announces Multiple Outstanding Achievements by Numerous Investment Portfolio Companies – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 10,262 are held by Sigma Planning. Delphi Management Inc Ma holds 135,970 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 81,167 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 11,980 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 472 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,383 shares. Greenwich Inv Inc has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 46,026 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated has 13,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.17% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 119,041 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com invested in 356 shares or 0% of the stock. Finance Counselors owns 13,115 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.48 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).