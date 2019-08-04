Greenwich Investment Management Lifted By $1.61 Million Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position; CCA INDUSTRIES (CAWW) SI Decreased By 3.33%

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 128.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 114,718 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 203,846 shares with $2.86M value, up from 89,128 last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 604,817 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS

CCA INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:CAWW) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. CAWW’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 13,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CCA INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s short sellers to cover CAWW’s short positions. It closed at $2.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.25 million. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. It has a 237.5 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet.

Among 2 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NGL Energy Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 215,400 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Virtu Limited Liability Corp has 20,047 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 54,398 shares. Spirit Of America holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 151,508 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Captrust reported 0.02% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 90,127 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.02% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Brown Advisory Inc owns 117,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 16,444 shares. Raymond James & holds 145,211 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 188,349 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity. 25,000 shares valued at $363,143 were bought by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL on Tuesday, June 11.

