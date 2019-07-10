Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; GENELINK (GNLKQ) Shorts Decreased By 3.05%

GENELINK INC (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) had a decrease of 3.05% in short interest. GNLKQ’s SI was 12,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.05% from 13,100 shares previously. With 16,600 avg volume, 1 days are for GENELINK INC (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)’s short sellers to cover GNLKQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0007 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 33,524 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 262,618 shares with $4.50M value, up from 229,094 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 570,287 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 3.27 million shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc has 643 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 400 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 117,200 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 3,450 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 10,438 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 138,442 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 563,452 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Glovista Invs Limited Liability reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Beck Capital Management Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 73,685 shares. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ARCC in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. $3,554 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, May 20. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company has market cap of $79,505. The firm also provides health custom supplements. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products.