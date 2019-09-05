Greenwich Investment Management Increases Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL); Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Boston Partners Cut Stake by $16.88 Million as Stock Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 745,757 shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 544,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.64M, down from 5.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 5.27 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.21 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 804,760 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $547.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.02% or 254,600 shares. Sei Invs holds 25,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.91 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc owns 19,970 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 99,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.71 million shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Gibraltar Cap Management stated it has 0.24% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bokf Na holds 18,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 90,127 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 20,131 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny has 151,508 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 169,704 shares. Alps stated it has 10.87 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.