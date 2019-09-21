Greenwich Investment Management Increases Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC); Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined While Sigma Planning Has Cut Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, down from 12,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

