Greenwich Investment Management Increases Position in Ares Cap (ARCC); As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Rose, Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Cut Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 125,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 388,290 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 262,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 633,615 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 26,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $253.87. About 388,606 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.03% stake. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,726 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.07M shares. Penbrook Lc reported 3,334 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank owns 0.28% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.05 million shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 13,197 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp accumulated 220,196 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 14,386 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.18% or 4,857 shares. 4,031 are owned by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,540 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 37,851 shares stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 35,456 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested in 1,968 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54 million for 19.17 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 131,300 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $22.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,600 on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 0% or 35,245 shares. Essex Service reported 32,960 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 4.57 million shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Beck Cap Limited Co has invested 0.86% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1.14M shares. 2.87M are owned by Bank Of America Corporation De. Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 125,695 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2.38M shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Paw Cap Corp holds 0.78% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 596,707 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.01% or 6,210 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 49,320 shares.