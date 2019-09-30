Greenwich Investment Management Increases Holding in Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE); Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined While Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Cut Stake

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 7,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 93,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, down from 101,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.57. About 2.13M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 161.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 147,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 238,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 91,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.11 million market cap company. It closed at $15.28 lastly. It is down 7.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited reported 32,886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Citigroup Inc accumulated 7,750 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Blackrock owns 2.86M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Navellier Assocs Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 79,314 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 9,614 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation reported 323,435 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 20,431 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 7.25M shares. Cibc Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 172,585 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 3,050 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 10,827 were reported by Tdam Usa. Adirondack Trust owns 1,491 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,308 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.18 million shares. 29,000 are owned by Assets Invest Management Lc. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 27,000 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 0.85% stake. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Co has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,640 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested in 234,043 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,175 shares to 109,700 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

