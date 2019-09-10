Greenwich Investment Management Increased Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $1.23 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Increased Its Holding in Luminex Corp. (LMNX) by $20.72 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp. (LMNX) by 9006.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 900,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 910,681 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.96M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 194,564 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 408,652 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) by 1,365 shares to 807 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 22,076 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 458,396 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,200 shares. James Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 31,059 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0% or 13,615 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 1,000 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Inv reported 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com has 15,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Texas-based Eagle Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Smithfield owns 6,934 shares.