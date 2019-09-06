Greenwich Investment Management Increased Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding; Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Sentiment Is 1.92

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 23 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 12 sold and trimmed holdings in Unity Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.26 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unity Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 432.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 102,535 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 126,255 shares with $1.60M value, up from 23,720 last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 410,655 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 356 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 22,076 shares. Private Ocean stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 458,396 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 81,167 shares. Miller Howard New York owns 0.11% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 308,552 shares. 191,314 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Credit Suisse Ag owns 53,117 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 373 shares. Muzinich & Com Inc has 1.22% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 245,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,837 shares. Sigma Planning reported 10,262 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital, Inc.: 9.9%-Yield, Special Distribution, Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. “Small” Business Administration Backed $12B To Wall Street & 40,000 $1M Loans Since 2014 – Forbes” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.65 million for 9.60 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Endicott Management Co holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 832,832 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.13% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 118,986 shares.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $216.78 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

The stock increased 2.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 3,497 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) has declined 14.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter