Greenwich Investment Management Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Value Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 428,624 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cetera Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 73,702 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.59% or 135,970 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisory Ntwk Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,837 shares. Invesco Ltd has 183,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial reported 2,500 shares. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 328,901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 13,784 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.40 million shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. 13,115 are held by Counselors.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Debate Buying The Dip In Hercules Capital Following CEO’s Involvement In College Bribery Scandal – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Announces Multiple Outstanding Achievements by Numerous Investment Portfolio Companies – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Q4 NII rises on higher debt investment balance, core yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 384,626 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,393 shares. Mechanics State Bank Department accumulated 46,040 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.42% or 5,598 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest owns 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,805 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mawer Inv Management Ltd holds 1.02M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,390 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 0.32% or 23,792 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has 10.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Comml Bank owns 1.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,618 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,826 shares. 39,400 were accumulated by Iat Reinsurance Ltd.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,750 shares to 70,004 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).