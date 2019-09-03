Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $569,908; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder St Johns Investment Management Company Decreased Its Stake

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $182.93. About 6.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 1.25 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year's $1.76 per share.

