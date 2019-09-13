Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $578,400; Baillie Gifford & Company Position in Alibaba Group Holding Sponsored Adr (BABA) Has Decreased by $165.28 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 79,754 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 978,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 48.05 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14B, down from 49.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $179.81. About 4.56M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.85 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) by 26,760 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $470.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 93,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank invested in 0% or 12,615 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Com reported 10,436 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 110,551 shares. 66,739 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware holds 0.27% or 328,221 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 115,335 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited has 48,510 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 30,045 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1,200 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 20,988 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 503,271 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).