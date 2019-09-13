Greenwich Investment Management Has Trimmed Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake By $2.45 Million; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut By $4.64 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 85.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 28,950 shares with $428,000 value, down from 203,846 last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.70B valuation. The stock increased 4.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 267,562 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Halcyon Management Partners Lp holds 553,241 shares with $51.14M value, down from 603,710 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 381,477 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.57 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.78% above currents $98.75 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 616,002 shares. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated accumulated 9,754 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 946 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Virtu Financial owns 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,081 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 9.74 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 2,260 shares stake. Edge Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1,012 are held by Boston Partners. Davy Asset Ltd reported 3,963 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.07% or 92,107 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr Inc holds 2,674 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.07% or 653,224 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citizens And Northern has 0.85% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,594 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 3,050 shares. Prentiss Smith And Inc reported 0.49% stake.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners announces $150M unit repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS has $1700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17’s average target is 25.37% above currents $13.56 stock price. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS had 3 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, August 12.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity. $363,143 worth of stock was bought by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,402 were reported by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 182,551 shares. 2.96M are held by Harvest Fund Advisors Lc. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc accumulated 3.89% or 1.67M shares. Arrow Investment Advsr Lc reported 28,947 shares. Citigroup holds 151,054 shares. Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 215,400 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 2.05 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 20,131 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Mngmt has invested 0.08% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.27% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research reported 5.26 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 271,976 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 0.05% or 15,430 shares.