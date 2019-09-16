Greenwich Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position by $2.45 Million as Market Value Rose; As National Instruments (NATI) Valuation Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $410,205

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 1.03M shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in National Instruments (NATI) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 263,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, up from 253,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in National Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 166,505 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 125,672 shares to 388,290 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 147,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salient Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.96 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. 3.28M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Mariner Lc stated it has 11,312 shares. Cwm Llc has 200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Glenmede Na accumulated 101,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrow Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 28,947 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 5.26 million are owned by Advisory Rech Inc. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.04% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 20,131 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,593 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 1.58M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 110,920 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 3,000 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 117,000 shares.

