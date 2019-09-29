Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position by $382,033 as Market Valuation Declined; Portland Global Advisors Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $326,360 as Share Value Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 183,062 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

