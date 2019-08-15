Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Its Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stake by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by $407,696

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 2.04M shares traded or 70.96% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 166,214 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entergy’s (ETR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Endo (ENDP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) CEO Josh Easterly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.9%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 3: TPG Specialty Lending – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending: Why I Am Selling This 7.9%-Yielding BDC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.