Greenwich Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) by $396,241; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 65,790 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 124,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 144,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 5.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 6,882 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 16,401 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 122,938 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 877,987 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 29,257 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 132 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny owns 22,750 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 80,256 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 5 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 2,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 276,321 shares. Azimuth Management Lc reported 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 125,672 shares to 388,290 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 98,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.82 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,900 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wesbanco Bancshares owns 329,515 shares. Decatur Mngmt stated it has 6.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaller Invest Grp Inc Inc invested in 4,000 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Wafra Inc has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schnieders Mngmt Lc owns 69,308 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt invested in 33,519 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Bessemer Secs accumulated 1.65% or 29,490 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability reported 9.00 million shares. Summit Fincl Wealth accumulated 15,526 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Sol Capital Mngmt invested in 1.21% or 33,119 shares. 4,985 were reported by Cim Limited Liability Com. Ser Automobile Association holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.36M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.79M shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 154,609 shares to 5.06M shares, valued at $131.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 265,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).