Greenwich Investment Management Has Increased Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position by $382,033; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $800,204 as Shares Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 174,471 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 116,966 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 22,318 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 139.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.