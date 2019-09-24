Greenwich Investment Management Has Increased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $578,400 as Market Valuation Rose; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Its Stake by $7.23 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 99,989 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 14,856 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Lc invested in 933 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,430 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 86,643 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0% or 133,061 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 12,556 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,445 shares. Finance Counselors reported 13,115 shares. Stephens Ar reported 23,516 shares stake. Cetera Lc holds 0.04% or 72,818 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Lc holds 0% or 500,978 shares. Delphi Ma invested in 1.16% or 100,949 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdg Ltd holds 8.39% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 3.51M shares. Raymond James Financial holds 16,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 161,300 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

