Greenwich Investment Management Has Cut Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holding by $396,241 as Market Valuation Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Market Valuation Declined While Fsi Group Trimmed by $4.64 Million Its Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 232,845 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 93.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 51,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $314,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.5. About 1.44M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares to 226,308 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corporation.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 36.34 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.