Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Holding by $735,231; Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 12,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 27,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 4,399 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 338 shares to 3,407 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 88,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,667 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.