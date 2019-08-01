Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Stonecastle Finl (BANX) by $735,231; Cim Stake In Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Was Increased

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 6,097 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 443,407 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

More notable recent StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: Double Dividend Stocks’ Robert Hauver On Stone Castle Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,000 are held by Pnc Fincl Ser Group. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 174,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bard stated it has 19,735 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 11,598 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 8,045 shares. Punch And Associate Mgmt Inc has invested 0.77% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 500 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 0.01% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 281,207 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.16% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). New York-based Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Creative Planning has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 23,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.