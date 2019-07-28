Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Its Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Holding; Investure Has Lowered By $1.60 Million Its Jd Com (JD) Stake

Investure Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Investure Llc holds 387,765 shares with $11.69M value, down from 440,965 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $52.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.27 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) stake by 41.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 60,251 shares as Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)'s stock declined 2.39%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 206,201 shares with $4.12M value, up from 145,950 last quarter. Tpg Specialty Lending Inc now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 84,246 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, January 31.

