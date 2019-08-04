Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $1.23 Million; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.65M shares traded or 199.64% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 9,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15.05M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 billion, down from 15.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 46,026 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Rech invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James Investment stated it has 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 20,685 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd invested in 0.05% or 73,702 shares. Atria Invs Limited holds 12,578 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 120,402 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 18,630 shares. Nomura Holding, Japan-based fund reported 328,901 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 303,671 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 13,784 shares. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 208,367 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 152,104 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 260,124 shares. S&T Bank Pa reported 615,330 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. On Monday, February 4 MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc Inc (Ca) has 1,275 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial reported 60,290 shares. Mengis Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,515 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,443 shares. Davenport & Co Lc has invested 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Allstate Corp holds 0.09% or 19,356 shares in its portfolio. Community & Investment has invested 2.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 279 shares. Covington Inv Advisors has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 400,781 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley holds 0.06% or 2,346 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co accumulated 2.51% or 148,510 shares. Altrinsic Global Limited Liability owns 119,694 shares. Ellington Mngmt invested in 18,400 shares. Brinker Capital reported 11,040 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 99,100 shares to 8.46 million shares, valued at $454.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 37,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).