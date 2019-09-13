Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake; Shorts at Oppenheimer Holdings Class A (D (OPY) Raised By 9.68%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (NYSE:OPY) had an increase of 9.68% in short interest. OPY’s SI was 134,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.68% from 122,900 shares previously. With 49,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (NYSE:OPY)’s short sellers to cover OPY’s short positions. The SI to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D’s float is 1.47%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 14,137 shares traded. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has declined 1.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 47.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 125,672 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 388,290 shares with $6.97M value, up from 262,618 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $8.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 591,984 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,464 was bought by BARTLETT STEVE. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.11% above currents $18.97 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ARCC in report on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 55,413 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 18,997 shares. 1.67 million were reported by Advisors Capital Ltd Liability Co. Paragon Capital Mgmt owns 17,525 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 13,793 shares. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 67,790 shares. Fernwood Management Lc owns 109,937 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Gp has 1.49% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 191,647 shares. Hm Payson & has 6,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Suntrust Banks reported 31,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com holds 16,202 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

