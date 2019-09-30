Greenwich Investment Management Cut Holding in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) by $2.45 Million as Stock Rose; Beacon Financial Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised by $3.17 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 214,152 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $223.92. About 12.75M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership has 3.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,403 shares. Leisure Capital accumulated 21,370 shares. Payden Rygel holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi owns 146,335 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc stated it has 45,429 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Stillwater Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Company reported 23,000 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.04% or 97,061 shares. Diversified Trust Commerce has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 1,258 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 24,106 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 11.18M shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 103,142 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. 63,426 are owned by Optimum Investment Advsr. Thompson Inv Mngmt holds 14,385 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,875 shares to 16,606 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 12,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,144 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (HYG).

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 98,823 shares to 308,776 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

