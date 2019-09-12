Greenwich Investment Management Cut Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position; Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Shorts Decreased By 9.06%

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) had a decrease of 9.06% in short interest. HOPE’s SI was 4.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.06% from 4.58 million shares previously. With 520,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s short sellers to cover HOPE’s short positions. The SI to Hope Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.46%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 55,039 shares traded. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 12.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP REPORTS PROPOSED $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp to Participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference in London; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hope Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOPE); 03/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C; 22/03/2018 Hope Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2038; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 31.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 8,253 shares with $856,000 value, down from 12,100 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $18.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 55,008 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Investment Prns has 0.08% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 426,904 are held by Victory Mgmt. Mai Capital Management reported 14,373 shares stake. D E Shaw Communications has 151,243 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com reported 2,633 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mcrae Management has 0.1% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,295 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested in 203,454 shares or 0.17% of the stock. National Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 6,342 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 26,580 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.7% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 17,153 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 1.15M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 2,333 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.52 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 11,894 shares to 66,031 valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) stake by 20,107 shares and now owns 226,308 shares. Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) was raised too.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. Shares for $19,965 were bought by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, August 16.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 2.75% above currents $111.92 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Friday, May 24 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $128.69M for 35.42 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.