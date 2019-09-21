Greenwich Investment Management Cut Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holding by $396,241; Stock Value Rose; Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Share Value Declined While Dsc Advisors LP Lifted by $785,352 Its Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 907,297 shares traded or 38.79% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 392,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 648,488 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 68,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 19,125 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 2,410 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 51,551 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has 0.68% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 25,101 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.03% or 57,820 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 17,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 18,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 122,938 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,532 shares. 73,365 were reported by British Columbia Invest Mgmt.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03M for 36.02 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 26,595 shares to 121,470 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

