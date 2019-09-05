Greenwich Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Stonecastle Finl (BANX); Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $1.81 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 3,792 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 512.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 11,869 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 1,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $178.85. About 10.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 5,327 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 16,215 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Hilton Cap Management Lc invested in 54,833 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Cap Advisers Ltd reported 174,750 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 10,350 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Punch & Assoc Invest Mngmt holds 422,637 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Bard Assocs invested in 19,735 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 281,207 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Limited. 14,320 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares to 24,889 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,342 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).