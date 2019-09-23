Greenwich Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC); Horrell Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Calix (CALX) as Valuation Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 195,314 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 120,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 600,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 93,051 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 227,459 shares. 110,551 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Llc. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 517,018 shares. Cordasco has 0.03% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 374 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 87,812 shares. 63,817 are owned by Glovista Invs Limited Company. S&T State Bank Pa holds 1.78% or 632,113 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 20,582 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 14,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James Investment reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,829 shares.

