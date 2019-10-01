Greenwich Investment Management Boosted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $578,400; Market Valuation Rose; Arrowpoint Asset Management Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 11.27M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMD); 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 53,700 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York reported 0.12% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 44,834 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 69,053 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 1.01 million shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Millennium Management reported 4.20 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 66,739 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 390,085 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 7,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 48,510 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability stated it has 294,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Td Asset Mgmt reported 292,649 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.05% or 31,647 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 90,500 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 7,045 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 17,216 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 9,900 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 260,332 shares. 69,890 were reported by Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 672,925 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 1.67 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 9,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

