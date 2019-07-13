GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) and Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) compete with each other in the Lodging sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.32 Ctrip.com International Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 0.17 223.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ctrip.com International Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is presently more affordable than Ctrip.com International Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Table 2 provides us GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 23.8% 14.3% Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

The current Quick Ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Ctrip.com International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ctrip.com International Ltd.

In next table is shown GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0 3 7 2.70

Competitively the consensus target price of Ctrip.com International Ltd. is $44.27, which is potential 18.85% upside.

The shares of both GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Ctrip.com International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 67.9% respectively. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 4.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -1.63% -9.11% 13.81% 8.81% 2.89% 4.79% Ctrip.com International Ltd. -4.13% -11.72% 15.03% 49.1% -9.77% 43.98%

For the past year GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Ctrip.com International Ltd.

On 6 of the 10 factors Ctrip.com International Ltd. beats GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services; and sells Property Management System, as well as provides related maintenance services. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.