GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) Sentiment Is 1.67

Lightpath Technologies Inc (LPTH) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.87, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 6 reduced and sold their stock positions in Lightpath Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.74 million shares, down from 6.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lightpath Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in LightPath Technologies, Inc. for 1.05 million shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 56,800 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0.02% invested in the company for 59,000 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4 shares.

Analysts await LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by LightPath Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company has market cap of $19.49 million. The firm offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

The stock increased 4.85% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $0.755. About 55,670 shares traded. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) has declined 69.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTH News: 19/04/2018 DJ LightPath Technologies Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTH)