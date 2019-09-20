GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.63 18.07 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 92 7.33 N/A 2.76 34.99

Demonstrates GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 26.8% 15.2% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 269.1% 5.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s upside potential is 28.89% at a $14.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 5.45% and its consensus target price is $101. The data provided earlier shows that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. appears more favorable than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -7.57% -14.98% -28.75% 3.12% -28% -10.38% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1.3% -2.77% 4.27% 30.24% 24.94% 34.47%

For the past year GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has -10.38% weaker performance while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 34.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership segments. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of October 10, 2017, it had approximately 5,000 properties with 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.