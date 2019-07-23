GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Contrasting side by side

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Lodging. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.32 Expedia Group Inc. 124 1.79 N/A 2.85 41.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Expedia Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is presently more affordable than Expedia Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Expedia Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 23.8% 14.3% Expedia Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.2%

Liquidity

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Expedia Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Expedia Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Expedia Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Expedia Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Expedia Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 average target price and a 36.01% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.6% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of Expedia Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Expedia Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -1.63% -9.11% 13.81% 8.81% 2.89% 4.79% Expedia Group Inc. -2.24% -5.03% -6.53% -3.95% 3.93% 5.76%

For the past year GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Expedia Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Expedia Group Inc. beats GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.