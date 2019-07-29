GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; State Street Has 1.01 Sentiment

Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. GHG’s profit would be $19.36M giving it 15.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s analysts see 46.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 23,913 shares traded. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) has risen 2.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical GHG News: 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: 1Q Earnings Per Share at $0.16 Vs $0.13 Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – AUSGOLD LTD AUC.AX – APPOINTS MATTHEW GREENTREE AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd: 1Q Total Revenue Up 23.3% on Year to $32.7M; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: Estimates Full-Year Revenue Growth of 20-25% in 2018; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB0.98 (US$0.16); 16/04/2018 Columbia Global Tech Adds GreenTree Hospitality; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – COMPANY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF 20-25% FROM 2017

State Street Corp (STT) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 273 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 269 sold and reduced their equity positions in State Street Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 325.39 million shares, up from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding State Street Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 227 Increased: 206 New Position: 67.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 2.81 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (STT) has declined 39.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial services and products to institutional investors worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.03 billion. The firm offers investment servicing services and products, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager activities outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to firms, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.27% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation for 15.20 million shares. Coho Partners Ltd. owns 2.82 million shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Group Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 633,414 shares. The Georgia-based Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc has invested 2.5% in the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.87 million shares.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.95M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities.

