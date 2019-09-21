GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 11 2.74 N/A 0.46 25.12 Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.17 N/A 1.26 23.43

Table 1 highlights GreenSky Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Iron Mountain Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. GreenSky Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Iron Mountain Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% 120.6% 3.4% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GreenSky Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

GreenSky Inc.’s upside potential is 36.53% at a $9.83 average target price. Competitively Iron Mountain Incorporated has an average target price of $29, with potential downside of -9.38%. The data provided earlier shows that GreenSky Inc. appears more favorable than Iron Mountain Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.74% of GreenSky Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of GreenSky Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year GreenSky Inc. has 19.44% stronger performance while Iron Mountain Incorporated has -9.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors GreenSky Inc. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.