GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 12 4.75 N/A 0.42 27.33 Endava plc 29 0.00 N/A 0.44 76.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GreenSky Inc. and Endava plc. Endava plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. GreenSky Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Endava plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GreenSky Inc. and Endava plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% -37.9% 5% Endava plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered GreenSky Inc. and Endava plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

GreenSky Inc.’s upside potential is 39.26% at a $15.75 consensus price target. Competitively Endava plc has a consensus price target of $37, with potential downside of -8.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that GreenSky Inc. seems more appealing than Endava plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GreenSky Inc. and Endava plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 53.4%. 2.7% are GreenSky Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.68% of Endava plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -16.11% -19.39% 10.2% 19.05% 0% 20.79% Endava plc 4.23% 20.89% 43.73% 41.09% 0% 39.92%

For the past year GreenSky Inc. has weaker performance than Endava plc

Summary

Endava plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors GreenSky Inc.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.