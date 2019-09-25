GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 11 2.56 N/A 0.46 25.12 Bandwidth Inc. 75 7.44 N/A 0.65 115.33

In table 1 we can see GreenSky Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bandwidth Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. GreenSky Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GreenSky Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% 120.6% 3.4% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GreenSky Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Bandwidth Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

GreenSky Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.83, while its potential upside is 46.06%. Bandwidth Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 consensus price target and a 15.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that GreenSky Inc. looks more robust than Bandwidth Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GreenSky Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.74% and 82% respectively. 2.7% are GreenSky Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Bandwidth Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year GreenSky Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors GreenSky Inc.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.