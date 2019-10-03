GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) Reaches $6.49 After 9.00% Down Move; Luther Burbank (LBC) Shorts Increased By 58.03%

The stock of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 241,111 shares traded. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has declined 33.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GSKY News: 29/05/2018 GreenSky, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase AdditiThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.15 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $5.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GSKY worth $103.50M less.

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) had an increase of 58.03% in short interest. LBC’s SI was 142,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 58.03% from 90,300 shares previously. With 77,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC)’s short sellers to cover LBC’s short positions. The SI to Luther Burbank Corporation’s float is 0.75%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 7,398 shares traded. Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LBC News: 30/03/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings to Open Branch in Bellevue, Wash; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Total Assets $6.03 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings Expands Construction Lending Team; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Luther Burbank Corp; 13/03/2018 Luther Burbank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Luther Burbank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBC); 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1st-Quarter Net Interest Income $30.5 Million

Analysts await GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. GSKY’s profit will be $37.21 million for 7.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by GreenSky, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GreenSky has $16.5 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.83’s average target is 51.46% above currents $6.49 stock price. GreenSky had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of GSKY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio.