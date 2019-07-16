GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) Reaches $11.82 After 6.00% Up Move; Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Capital One. See Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) latest ratings:

The stock of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 499,931 shares traded. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GSKY News: 29/05/2018 GreenSky, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase AdditiThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.15B company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $12.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GSKY worth $128.94 million more.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 27 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australia watchdog says Vodafone misled customers over digital purchases – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sets Dates to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Instruments Corporation (NATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 548,275 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank

Analysts await GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GSKY’s profit will be $41.82 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by GreenSky, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 109.09% EPS growth.