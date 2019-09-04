Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Touches $0.80 Low on Sep, 4; Last Week Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Coverage

The stock of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) reached all time low today, Sep, 4 and still has $0.77 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.80 share price. This indicates more downside for the $43.78M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.75M less. The stock decreased 14.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8. About 55,114 shares traded or 383.63% up from the average. Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Holdings has $3500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28’s average target is 20.69% above currents $23.2 stock price. Hawaiian Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. See Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Sell Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Macquarie New Target: $35.0000 29.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33 New Target: $28 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It has a 5.19 P/E ratio. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 105,407 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Needham Limited Co reported 162,200 shares stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 3,810 shares. James Research owns 22,551 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca accumulated 0.02% or 951,367 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 177,993 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 171,500 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 182,677 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,323 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 29,983 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 195,300 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 136,886 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $665.4M, EST. $655.7M; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Dropped 5% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silvercorp Reports Increased Reserves and Resources at the GC Mine – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spreadshirt expands partnership with Kornit Digital to support growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate accounting services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The company has market cap of $43.78 million. The firm operates through Service Business and Real Estate Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of services comprising record management services and accounting outsourcing services, as well as cross-border business solutions, including tax planning, trust and wealth management, cross border listing advisory, and transaction services; and venture capital related education and support services.