Greenlight Capital Upped Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $14.58 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Tnb Financial Lowered by $563,576 Its Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 620,138 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 5.09 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,592 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Ocean Lc holds 0.36% or 12,569 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 17,900 shares. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,586 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 7,063 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Co reported 73,716 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 60,393 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 1.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windsor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspiriant Ltd Liability owns 40,702 shares. M&T State Bank owns 1.78M shares. Chevy Chase Hldg invested in 0.95% or 2.16M shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Essex Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.35% or 22,603 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 16,677 shares to 221,558 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 22,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishare Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.