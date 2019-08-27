Greenlight Capital Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position By $38.29 Million; Benefitfocusinc Has 2.91 Sentiment

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 50.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 659,425 shares with $38.03 million value, down from 1.33M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 334,520 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Benefitfocusinc (BNFT) investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 93 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 32 sold and trimmed stock positions in Benefitfocusinc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 31.26 million shares, up from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Benefitfocusinc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 17 Increased: 56 New Position: 37.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $838.02 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Benefitfocus (BNFT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull trims Benefitfocus after lowered guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BNFT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Parts: VBK Could Be Worth $211 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. for 134,583 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 192,684 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.86% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 65,195 shares.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 148,000 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 09/05/2018 – Three-quarters of millennials eligible for a health savings account have enrolled in one, according to Benefitfocus; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% or 22,625 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 183,491 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 16,400 shares. Element Cap Mngmt stated it has 4,250 shares. 917,900 are held by Fmr Ltd. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 575,100 are held by Davidson Kempner Management Ltd Partnership. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 56,707 shares. Moreover, U S Global Invsts has 0.49% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 17,843 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 17,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 153,366 are owned by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc owns 721 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 9,231 shares.

More important recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.