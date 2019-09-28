Greenlight Capital Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $123.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Upped Holding by $3.00 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 3.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.81M, down from 9.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 02/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD CHAIR NICHOLS SAYS EPA DECISION ON VEHICLE FUEL-EFFICIENCY STANDARDS IS “POLITICALLY MOTIVATED” AND WILL HARM ENVIRONMENT; 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020-26; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES GM KOREA AND UNION TO REACH DEAL PROMPTLY; 13/04/2018 – JUST IN: GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 07/03/2018 – GM also is looking for partners in the energy industry and beyond to help it build out a US network of EV charging stations; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV; 07/03/2018 – Tariffs on metals will only have a small impact on GM’s business, which the company can offset, said CEO Mary Barra

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 24,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 346,903 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62 million, up from 322,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 1.49M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 92,161 shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $43.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 299,360 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Company stated it has 400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.18% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 107,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 46,303 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Park National Oh accumulated 132,967 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 28,726 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 238,613 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,019 shares. Paloma Prns Management Com has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 108,965 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,191 shares. New York-based Product Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2.87% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 951,067 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 165,021 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term by 36,328 shares to 997,653 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 28,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,518 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

