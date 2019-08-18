Greenlight Capital Stake In Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Was Has Boosted; Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 651,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 12.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 11.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 497,394 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 2.02 million shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 0.04% or 18,730 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 2.94 million are owned by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 11,318 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 17,071 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 119,300 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Northern holds 0.02% or 1.61 million shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 451,761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Com has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,728 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited has 1.80M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Axa has 0.16% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 899,407 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AerCap delivers fifth Boeing 787 Dreamliner on lease to EGYPTAIR – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) CEO Aengus Kelly on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces New Share Repurchase Program of $200 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest holds 0.35% or 918,000 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 7.59 million shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,691 shares. Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fund Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 116,218 shares. Pension reported 1.34M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 278 shares. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated accumulated 0.69% or 35,665 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca reported 1.04 million shares. Personal Cap Advisors reported 7,692 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 35,583 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.49 million were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Company.