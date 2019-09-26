Greenlight Capital Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Cut by $35.36 Million as Share Value Rose; Blackstone Group LP Raised Its Danaher (DHR) Holding

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 34,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.73M, up from 250,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 1.92M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 680,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 863,855 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 50,000 shares to 475,700 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avrobio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.87% or 119,084 shares. Woodstock Corporation has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,830 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 28,640 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Asset One Limited accumulated 360,513 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 3.69% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 36,552 shares. Agf Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 161,820 shares. Capital Counsel holds 47,579 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 6,695 are owned by M&R Cap Inc. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested in 4.44% or 41,849 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.28% or 13,375 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 34,602 shares stake. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 8,922 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Violich Capital Mngmt accumulated 57,636 shares or 2.03% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55M for 7.35 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 0.2% or 3.23 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Marietta Invest Prtn Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,848 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raffles Associates Lp invested 6.29% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 13,797 are held by Tudor Et Al. Fjarde Ap owns 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 46,672 shares. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,302 shares. 1,900 are held by Riverhead Management Llc. Bartlett And Ltd Company accumulated 1,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership holds 2.41 million shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 27,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T holds 0.05% or 50,449 shares in its portfolio.

